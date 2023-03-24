Trump Warns of Potential ‘Death and Destruction’ if Indicted in New York

President Trump in a midnight social media post warned of potential ‘death and destruction’ if he is indicted.

Trump said criminal charges against him could be catastrophic for the country.

“What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!” Trump said without mentioning Alvin Bragg by name.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

Bragg is threatening to indict Trump on a non-crime.

President Trump earlier this week said he would be arrested on Tuesday in a pair of Truth Social posts.

House Republicans immediately launched an investigation into DA Alvin Bragg, accusing him of abusing his power.

Alvin Bragg hit back at House Republicans and blamed Trump for the arrest rumors.

The Manhattan grand jury was told to stay home on Wednesday and their session was abruptly canceled on Thursday after ‘surprise’ witness Robert Costello testified on Monday.

The grand jury is done meeting this week.