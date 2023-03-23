DEVELOPING: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Lashes Out at House Republicans, Blames Trump For Arrest Rumors as His Case Falters

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg lashed out at House Republicans and blamed Trump for starting rumors about his imminent arrest.

President Trump earlier this week said he would be arrested on Tuesday in a pair of Truth Social posts.

Trump said he would be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests.

“THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump said.

House Republicans immediately launched an investigation into DA Alvin Bragg, accusing him of abusing his power.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil on Monday sent Bragg a letter demanding testimony and documents related to his investigation into the ‘hush payment’ after Trump said his arrest was imminent.

Alvin Bragg hit back at House Republicans and blamed Trump for the arrest rumors as his case falters.

The Manhattan grand jury was told to stay home on Wednesday and their session was abruptly canceled on Thursday after ‘surprise’ witness Robert Costello testified on Monday.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

“Your letter … is an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution. The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office wrote in the letter House Republicans Jordan, Comer and Steil.

Bragg, who is trying to prosecute a federal matter out of the state of New York, had the gall to claim the House GOP probe is an overreach into local matters.

“The letter’s requests are an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty,” Bragg’s office said.