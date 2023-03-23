TRUMP: ‘The Whole Country Sees What is Going On, and They’re Not Going to Take it Anymore’

Donald Trump continues to blast the George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his attempt to indict the former president and leading Republican contender for the 2024 presidential election.

In a post to Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, Trump asserted that “the whole Country sees what is going on, and they’re not going to take it anymore.”

“Isn’t it terrible that D.A. Bragg refuses to do the right thing and ‘call it a day?'” Trump asked. “He would rather indict an innocent man and create years of hatred, chaos, and turmoil, than give him his well deserved ‘freedom.'”

Trump continued, “the whole Country sees what is going on, and they’re not going to take it anymore. They’ve had enough! There was no Error made, No Misdemeanor, No Crime and, above all, NO CASE. They spied on my campaign, Rigged the Election, falsely Impeached, cheated and lied. They are HUMAN SCUM!”

In a post about an hour earlier, Trump wrote that there is “total disarray in the Manhattan D.A.’s Office. Tremendous dissension and chaos because they have NO CASE, and many of the honest people in the Office know it, and want to do the right thing. They think back to the Late, Great, Bob Morgenthau, the best ever, and know what he would have done. JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

The Grand Jury was previously rumored to be wrapping up this week, but was told not to come in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bragg is reportedly gearing up to indict former President Donald Trump over a $130,000 “hush money” payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006.

Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In July 2019, federal prosecutors determined that no additional people would be charged alongside Cohen.

The move to revive the case to bring charges against the former president has been branded an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority” by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

In a letter to Bragg sent on Monday, Jordan ordered Bragg to testify before Congress.

“Dear Mr. Bragg,” the letter began. “You are about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office. This indictment comes after years of your office searching for a basis — any basis — on which to bring charges, ultimately settling on a novel legal theory untested anywhere in the country and one that federal authorities declined to pursue. If these reports are accurate, your actions will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election.”

The letter continued, “in light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

Trump has called for demonstrations if he is arrested, posting to Truth Social that we need to “protest! Take our nation back!”

If Trump is charged, he will be the first former president in US history to ever be arrested after leaving office. He is also the current leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.