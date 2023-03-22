TRUMP: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious is Running — Without Running’ to ‘Subvert Election Law’

Former President Donald Trump has accused Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of campaigning for 2024 without formally declaring his candidacy to “subvert election law.”

Trump has declared his candidacy for the Republican primary, while DeSantis has not.

Though he has not announced a run, DeSantis appears to be campaigning as a candidate would — and has not ruled it out.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote, “Ron DeSanctimonious is running—without running! He’s doing this to subvert Election Law.”

“Run Ron, Run!” Trump added.

“Others have done it before, though, so I can’t really blame him,” Trump continued, “but he should take a look at his polls, which are crashing like few people have seen before. That’s because he’s merely an average REPUBLICAN Governor who has great Public Relations, far better than deserved. When you look at the Florida #’s compared to other States, you will not be impressed—I will release them later in the day!”

Trump also took a shot at DeSantis for sitting down for an interview with Piers Morgan, which is set to air on Thursday.

“While I am fighting against Radical Left Lunatics, Persecutors, and unfair Prosecutors who want to destroy us all, Ron DeSanctimonious is not working for the people of Florida as he should be, he is too busy chatting with a Ratings Challenged TV Host from England, desperately trying to rescue his failing Campaign—But it’s my fault, I put him there!” Trump said, referring to his endorsement of DeSantis in 2018.

DeSantis is currently polling with the lowest support since December.

According to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday, DeSantis now has just 26 percent support.

“DeSantis, who has not entered the GOP primary but is expected to do so, trailed former President Trump, who won 54 percent, by 28 percentage points,” The Hill reported.

DeSantis recently earned condemnation from many Trump supporters for taking a jab at him over the political persecution happening in New York. Many hoped that he would lend support for Trump, as he is a Florida resident.

Yet when asked about the situation at a Monday press conference, DeSantis said, “I have no interest in getting involved in some manufactured circus by some Soros-DA.”

While that comment was fine and well, he went on to throw a dig at the former president.

DeSantis throws weak jab at President Trump regarding possible indictment: “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair…”pic.twitter.com/snZ5kxQ7VQ — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) March 20, 2023

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said, before turning back to Bragg and saying, “that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”