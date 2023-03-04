Trump at CPAC: We’re Never Going Back to the Party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush (VIDEO)

by

President Donald Trump unloaded on the dirty RINOs Saturday at CPAC.

Trump was the keynote speaker this year at the annual conservative event.

President Trump won the straw poll overwhelmingly earlier in the day with 62% support. The second-place finisher Governor Ron DeSantis had 20% support.

President Trump promised to move the party forward from the old weak, RINO leadership.

President Trump: “when we started this journey, a journey like there has never been before. There’s never been anything like this. We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-border zealots, and fools. We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush.”

Via Midnight Rider.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 