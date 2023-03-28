“Trans Rights Or Else” – Trans Advocate Posts Selfie Wearing Sweatshirt With Guns and a Shocking Threat

Guest post by Victor Nieves

Following the horrific murder of innocent Christian children and staff in Nashville, TN on Monday Morning many have taken to social media to rebuke the evil and support the families. Tragically a transgender individual took the lives of six innocent people, three children and three adults. Police have reported that the shooter had a manifesto and plan to intentionally attack the Christian private school she once attended.

Unfortunately, some people do not seem to share in our sorrow. Twitter user and apparent radical transgender advocate @LumpofNicoal has opted to instead defend a prior post showing him wearing a shirt that says “trans rights or else” with assorted firearms, a clear message.

The tweet remains pinned to the top of the user’s account so it is intentionally the first thing users see when visiting the page. Typically this is done to highlight a post the user is proud of. Understandably, many have taken issue with the post remaining up – but this user defends it.

Several other posts have also gone viral including this one highlighting a plan for an upcoming “transgender day of vengeance.”

Trans activists also posted videos directly calling for violence in the wake of Tennesee’s recent laws restricting the genital mutilation of minors.

Transgender encourages people to fight in Tennessee… saying “we are going to die anyways!” Did this guy inspire the School Shooting in Nashville today? pic.twitter.com/QlIqz6kR7y — Lancevideos 🍊 (@lancevideos) March 28, 2023

And users claim that Tennesee “got what it deserved today.”

This is absolutely indefensible behavior in the wake of such a devastating and targeted loss of life.

May God heal our broken land.