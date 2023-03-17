“The Woke Ideology and the Agenda 2030 Constitute an Immense Threat to the Same Survival of Mankind” – Archbishop Vigano

Italian Archbishop Vigano spoke at the Founding Congress of the International Movement of Russophiles (MIR)

Archbishop Vigano gave a speech the day before yesterday, in video connection, at the Founding Conference of the International Russophiles’ Movement. His focus was the battle against Globalism, which unites – significantly – President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin.

The woke ideology and the Agenda 2030 constitute an immense threat to the same survival of mankind: let’s fight this battle with honor, knowing that we are under the protection of God.

Archbishop Vigano shares in his message:

The recent pandemic farce – conducted with criminal methods that I have not hesitated to denounce since the beginning of 2020 – has been followed by new emergencies – including the Ukrainian crisis – deliberately provoked with the aim of destroying the social and economic fabric of nations, decimating the world population, concentrating control in the hands of an oligarchy that no one has elected and that has perpetrated areal world coup d’état, for which sooner or later it will be called to answer before the world.

The theorists of this coup have names and faces, starting with George Soros, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates. Those who today declare that Russia is an enemy consider Europeans, Americans, Australians and Canadians as enemies and treat them as such, persecuting and impoverishing them. But while World Economic Forum emissaries in Western governments can legislate against the good of their own citizens and hold world leaders in the palm of their hands, regime change that has been successful in other nations has stopped at Russia’s borders. On the other hand, the electoral fraud of 2020 in the United States of America was also indispensable to prevent the confirmation of President Donald Trump, just as in 2013 the deep state and the deep church managed to get Pope Benedict XVI to resign and to elect a person pleasing to the New World Order, the Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio…

…We need an Anti-Globalist Alliance that returns to citizens the power that has been taken from them, and to nations the sovereignty eroded and ceded to the Davos lobby.