CRT IN ACTION: CCTV Captures White Children Being Rounded Up By Black Children at Ohio School, Then Forced to Kneel and Pledge to BLM before Being Assaulted (VIDEO)

This is what happens when Democrats push Critical Race Theory in our schools.

Ohio police are pursuing charges against students in a racial incident at a Springfield, Ohio elementary school. This comes after parents complained that black children were rounding up white children at the school and forcing them to kneel and pledge to Black Lives Matter. Several of the white students were then assaulted.

The police might want to arrest a few teachers and school administrators while they are at it.

This story first broke in February as reported by Cullen at TGP.

But now video has been released of CCTV of the racial abuse at the school.

Police are pursuing charges.

WHIO reported: