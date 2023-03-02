CRT IN ACTION: CCTV Captures White Children Being Rounded Up By Black Children at Ohio School, Then Forced to Kneel and Pledge to BLM before Being Assaulted (VIDEO)

This is what happens when Democrats push Critical Race Theory in our schools.
Ohio police are pursuing charges against students in a racial incident at a Springfield, Ohio elementary school. This comes after parents complained that black children were rounding up white children at the school and forcing them to kneel and pledge to Black Lives Matter. Several of the white students were then assaulted.
The police might want to arrest a few teachers and school administrators while they are at it.
This story first broke in February as reported by Cullen at TGP.
REPORT: Black Students Violently Forced Their White Peers To Pledge Allegiance To BLM At Elementary School – One White Student Was Punched In The Head
But now video has been released of CCTV of the racial abuse at the school.
Police are pursuing charges.
WHIO reported:
Some families in Springfield are concerned about sending their children to school after police said they are investigating “identified assaults” at Kenwood Elementary School.
“These are young children, elementary school children who are involved,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot said during a press conference Monday.
One of them is Ryan Springer’s 12-year-old son.
“They basically told him to get down on his knees and say ‘BLM’ and if he didn’t that they was going to beat him up and all that,” Springer said.
Police were called to Kenwood Elementary on Feb. 13 about an incident that happened during recess the previous Friday, according to an incident report obtained through a News Center 7 public records request.
As News Center 7 previously reported, police were informed by the school’s principal that “a group of Black students had gathered several white students on a specific spot of the playground and forced them to state ‘Black Lives Matter’ against their will.”
Students who tried to avoid the situation were “chased down and escorted, dragged, or carried to the playground,” the report alleges. The group of students also allegedly filmed the students who were forced to make the statement.