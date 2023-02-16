REPORT: Black Students Violently Forced Their White Peers To Pledge Allegiance To BLM At Elementary School – One White Student Was Punched In The Head (VIDEO)

Springfield, Ohio – A local news station, WHIO-TV, reported that a group of black children allegedly used violent force to make white students say “Black Lives Matter” against their will at Kenwood Elementary School last Friday.

WHIO-TV confirmed, through a public records request, that Springfield police were called to the school Monday morning to look into the racist students’ actions. The police say they are investigating whether this was a hate crime and are working with prosecutors to determine whether to bring charges.

During the racist incident, one white student was reportedly punched in the head by a black counterpart for refusing to pledge allegiance to the communist BLM movement. Others were dragged, thrown to the ground, and carried to the playground.

The whole sickening event was reportedly filmed by the black students. But when WHIO-TV asked the Springfield City School District for a copy of the tape, they refused.

Are they attempting to obfuscate the truth?

WHIO reported: