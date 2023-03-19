Speaker Kevin McCarthy BLASTS Corrupt DA Alvin Bragg for His Politicized Investigation of President Trump

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels in 2016 and unilaterally elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer. This is also called a “nondisclosure agreement” – something that takes place

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina blasted the prosecutors in the Stormy case earlier this week.

“It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

Earlier today President Trump posted on TRUTH Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday. He called for protests against this travesty of justice – something you’d see in a third world country.

On Saturday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to this latest assault on President Trump. McCarthy announced that the US House will investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert democracy by interfering with elections through political attacks.

Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I'm directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by…

On Sunday Speaker McCarthy OBLITERATED Alvin Bragg and his politicized persecution of President Trump in his latest tweet.

McCarthy pointed out that Bragg initiated new policies as DA that lessened felonies to misdemeanors – but was doing the exact opposite with President Trump.

The crime rate in New York City is soaring under Alvin Bragg and Democrats.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg does not care about crime. This is a political witch hunt to slow down Trump's 2024 campaign.

It’s not a secret that New York is suffering under Alvin Bragg.

Violent crime is up across Manhattan in almost every category over the past 2 years where incompetent Soros funded DA Alvin Bragg has been in charge. But Trumps alleged misdemeanor.

And yet he is devoting his time and resources to create a junk charge against President Trump?

How long do we have to put up with this crap?