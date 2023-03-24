South Dakota Bans Ranked Choice Voting Which Favors the Left and Idaho Might be Next

We recently reported that the state of Minnesota is considering adopting ranked choice voting, a process that favors the left and works against conservative candidates.

Now the state of South Dakota has banned the practice and Idaho may do the same.

The more states that reject this method of voting, the better.

The Federalist reports:

South Dakota Bans Ranked-Choice Voting In Elections, And Idaho Could Be Next South Dakota scored a major win for election integrity on Tuesday by becoming the first state in 2023 to ban ranked-choice voting (RCV) in elections, with Idaho potentially following suit. On Tuesday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed SB 55, which stipulates that the state’s board of elections “may not authorize” and political subdivisions “may not adopt or enforce” in any manner “a rule, resolution, charter provision, or ordinance establishing” a ranked-choice voting system. The bill received overwhelming support in the state’s House of Representatives (63-5) and Senate (31-4). “South Dakota’s election laws are built with integrity. We have one of the best election systems in the nation,” Noem said in a statement. With laws such as SB 55, “we will further strengthen our fantastic system and provide accountability for the future.” In addition to South Dakota, Florida and Tennessee banned the use of RCV in state elections last year. On RCV ballots, voters rank their options rather than choosing only one. RCV tends to boost leftist candidates and often leads to confusing and even inaccurate election outcomes, as The Federalist has reported. Meanwhile, Idaho Republicans put their state one step closer to banning the confusing system following the state Senate’s passage (28-7) of HB 179 on Tuesday. The measure had previously cleared the House of Representatives (56-12-2) earlier this month and will soon head to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk for approval. Little did not respond to The Federalist’s request for comment on whether he intends to sign the bill.

This is great news.

Ranked-Choice Voting will never be part of South Dakota elections. I signed a bill to ban this process, and I signed 11 other bills to make our election laws the strongest in the nation. pic.twitter.com/92HiDJ07QY — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 22, 2023

Every state should ban this practice. It undermines our elections process, as if we needed any more of that.