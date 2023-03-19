Minnesota Aims to Become Third State to Adopt Ranked Choice Voting to Favor the Left

The state of Minnesota is aiming to become the third state to adopt ranked-choice voting, a completely corrupt system of voting that almost always favors the left.

Ranked-choice voting is how Alaska keeps electing left-wing Republican Lisa Murkowski, despite widespread dislike of her by conservatives in a solid red state.

Minnesota is doing this for purely political reasons. They are trying to make sure that Republicans are never elected there.

The Federalist reports:

Minnesota Could Be Third State To Adopt Ranked-Choice Voting, Following Alaska And Maine Minnesota is seeking to become the third state in the nation to utilize ranked-choice voting (RCV) for state and federal elections, following in the steps of Alaska and Maine. While five cities in the Gopher state already use RCV for municipal elections — Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Bloomington, Saint Louis Park, and Minnetonka — Minnesota Senator Kelly Morrison has introduced a bill that would require RCV for all state and federal elections. While the bill is currently in committee, it has a companion in the Minnesota House that’s waiting for a hearing. RCV requires voters to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated, and his votes are redistributed to whichever candidate his voters ranked as their second choice. This process continues until one candidate clears 50 percent. As one might imagine, this process is riddled with errors. Not only do election results take weeks or even months to tabulate, but sometimes the wrong candidate wins. In an Oakland school board race, for example, election officials announced — two months after the fact — that they got the count wrong. The rightful winner is now suing for his seat. Proponents of RCV argue that it rewards moderate, centrist politicians, as candidates have to appeal to a wider pool of constituents to earn their 2nd or 3rd rankings. What this really means, as a local Minnesotan paper describes, is that Republicans are pushed out for Democrats.

People who have dealt with this in other states are trying to sound the alarm.

The founder of Alaskans for Honest Elections is speaking out against ranked-choice voting, which he says is “spreading like poison.”https://t.co/f5bEbPCoKG — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 16, 2023

There is even opposition in Minnesota.

Large turnout of people at the Minnesota Capitol, all rallying against ranked choice voting. pic.twitter.com/td0qTf2g4Y — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) March 17, 2023

This cannot be allowed to spread to other states. It is complete corruption of our electoral system.