“Say a Pray For Our Whistleblowers, For Their Protection” – Kari Lake Calls on Americans to Pray for the Brave Arizonans Who Testified on the Massive Mail-In Ballot Fraud in Maricopa County (VIDEO)

Kari Lake, the rightful winner of the 2022 Election for Arizona Governor, has spoken out on last night’s Arizona Supreme Court ruling, which sent an essential piece of her lawsuit challenging the fraudulent election back to the trial court for further review.

The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards,” said Lake. “Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last night that the Arizona Supreme Court put out an order “granting review of issue number six to the extent count three of the complaint challenges the Maricopa County Recorder’s application of signature-verification policies during the election.”

“On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court found that the trial court had erred in their dismissal of Kari Lake’s bombshell signature verification evidence, and has ordered that the lower court rectify that error,” said Lake and her team.

Kari’s lawsuit alleges that “Maricopa County officials also permitted the counting of tens of thousands of mail-in and drop box ballots that did not satisfy signature verification requirements.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on an investigation and presentation in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee, after the Maricopa County Superior Court dismissed Lake’s lawsuit, which estimated that nearly 300,000 ballots failed signature verification standards in the 2022 Election.

If proven true, this will draw into question every election in the state and across our country.

Kari Lake understands how important this is case is to the future of free and fair elections in America today.

On Thursday night Kari joined Steve Bannon on The War Room. Kari explained how frightened the Arizona Democrats are with this ballot signature ruling. It exposes their entire fraud scheme.