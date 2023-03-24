“Say a Pray For Our Whistleblowers, For Their Protection” – Kari Lake Calls on Americans to Pray for the Brave Arizonans Who Testified on the Massive Mail-In Ballot Fraud in Maricopa County (VIDEO)

Kari Lake, the rightful winner of the 2022 Election for Arizona Governor, has spoken out on last night’s Arizona Supreme Court ruling, which sent an essential piece of her lawsuit challenging the fraudulent election back to the trial court for further review.
The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards,” said Lake. “Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it.”
The Gateway Pundit reported last night that the Arizona Supreme Court put out an order “granting review of issue number six to the extent count three of the complaint challenges the Maricopa County Recorder’s application of signature-verification policies during the election.”
WATCH: Katie Hobbs Sworn Into Office At Illegitimate Private Ceremony, Breaks Out In Laughter When Asked To Swear That She Will Support the Constitution
“On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court found that the trial court had erred in their dismissal of Kari Lake’s bombshell signature verification evidence, and has ordered that the lower court rectify that error,” said Lake and her team.
Kari’s lawsuit alleges that “Maricopa County officials also permitted the counting of tens of thousands of mail-in and drop box ballots that did not satisfy signature verification requirements.”
The Gateway Pundit reported on an investigation and presentation in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee, after the Maricopa County Superior Court dismissed Lake’s lawsuit, which estimated that nearly 300,000 ballots failed signature verification standards in the 2022 Election.
If proven true, this will draw into question every election in the state and across our country.
Kari Lake understands how important this is case is to the future of free and fair elections in America today.
On Thursday night Kari joined Steve Bannon on The War Room. Kari explained how frightened the Arizona Democrats are with this ballot signature ruling. It exposes their entire fraud scheme.
Kari Lake: Since the beginning of this process, it’s that signature verification that we felt was the smoking gun. And that’s why we were so disappointed when that lower court judge refused to let our evidence be heard. And so that’s why it’s a big deal for us with this win. The Arizona Supreme Court, the highest court in the state, has given us a forum now to expose this absolute sham of a process that Maricopa County has been running. And that’s truly what signature verification has become here a sham. Mail-in balloting is the biggest and most dominant form of voting in Arizona. And security verification with those signatures, signature verification is the only security measure that we have in place to make sure that nobody is taking advantage of this system. And without those measures, we know because of our whistleblowers, people can just scribble a scribble on a random ballot and have it counted as a legal vote. And it has been happening for years…
…This is not a new phenomenon. But what they did in 2022 to screw over me and Abe and the MAGA movement and the people of Arizona was particularly egregious. And they screwed over Democrats, Independents, and Republicans because we were drawing in all of those type of voters, three of our whistleblowers…
… I encourage you, when you look at our original lawsuit, which we filed way back in November, to look at the part about signature verification, when you read it and you see what they were up to, it’s shocking. You can go to KariLake.com. Say a prayer for our whistleblowers, for their protection.