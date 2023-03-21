Russian Tech Firm Develops Long-Range Missile and Integrated Drone System Based on AI Technology

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are meeting this week in Moscow to expand their relationship.

Xi has ignored attempts by the Biden Administration to set up a call between the two leaders while he is in Russia. Also, threats by Secretary of State Blinken did not dissuade Xi Jinping from traveling to Moscow this week.

On Tuesday Russia’s TASS News announced that Russia has developed a long-range thermal imaging reconnaissance system based on artificial intelligence.

In July 2021, Russia test-fired its new 6,100 mph hypersonic Zircon missile. The weapon is capable of evading all Western defenses.

Vladimir Putin ordered the mass production of the Zircon missiles following successful testing.

Now Russia has a missile system integrated with AI and drones.

Via TASS:

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Specialists of the Astron Opto-Mechanical Design Bureau (part of the Shvabe Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) have engineered a long-range thermal imaging reconnaissance system based on artificial intelligence, Astron CEO Vladimir Popov told TASS on Tuesday. The Blokpost-4T system integrates a 400T ‘flying thermal imager’ quadcopter, he specified. “Currently, the Russian army operates various optoelectronic equipment for gathering terrain data in any weather conditions, including thermal imagers. However, a dilemma always exists for both optical and thermal imaging systems: either you have a large field of view or you need to provide a highly detailed image. We believed that the integration of the ‘flying thermal imager’ into the ground-based surveillance system would help solve this dilemma unconventionally and quite elegantly,” he said. The long-range reconnaissance vehicle features a single system of image control and reception with its projection to a joint monitor, the chief executive explained. “The ground-based thermal imaging stations of the Blokpost-4T system help detect individuals at a distance of 800 meters and motor vehicles at a distance of 2,000 meters. The system’s inbuilt video analytics singles out spotted objects on the screen to assist an operator who sends a drone to the designated area. Spotted targets are identified by an unmanned thermal imaging system at distance of up to six km,” he added.

