Rumblings: Deputy AG Meg Reiss May Be Behind Trump Indictment – DA Alvin Bragg Isn’t Smart Enough

As reported earlier law enforcement agencies are preparing for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week.

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

rump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina blasted the prosecutors in the Stormy case earlier this week.

“It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

On Saturday morning President Trump posted on TRUTH Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday. He called for protests against this travesty of justice – something you’d see in a third world country.

This morning former NYPD officer and political pundit John Cardillo posted a string of tweets on the recent announcements. Through his sources in New York City John was told this indictment was not orchestrated by corrupt DA Alvin Bragg. He’s not smart enough. This latest assault on Trump and the nation was orchestrated by hardcore Soros-connected leftist and Deputy DA Meg Reiss.



Meg Reiss is a true believer who worked with previous DA Cyrus Vance who also dedicated majority of his energy on going after President Trump.

From NY law enforcement sources: Alvin Bragg isn’t smart enough to orchestrate the Trump prosecution. He’s an incompetent figurehead. He’s not the one to watch. His deputy Meg Reiss is behind this. She’s a close Soros operative and committed radical with significant global… https://t.co/5AaP9KQodj — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 18, 2023

Hunter Biden was caught on video smoking crack while holding a loaded gun that he illegally obtained by lying on the required forms. He was never arrested. There is no justice. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 18, 2023

Bill Clinton paid Paula Jones $850,000 and no one cared. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 18, 2023

For a democracy to function, the major political parties have a minimum amount of respect for one another Indicting a former President and a current Presidential candidate on ticky-tacky crap is the opposite of that — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 18, 2023

As TGP has been saying, the Trump indictment comes the SAME WEEK that Congress finds evidence of Biden family members being paid by China.

