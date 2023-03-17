DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing For Trump Indictment in Stormy Daniels Hush Payment Case

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week.
Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels.
Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.
Trump has denied the affair.
President Trump didn’t testify to the Manhattan grand jury this week.
Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina blasted the prosecutors in the Stormy case earlier this week.
“It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”
NBC News reported:
Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former president Donald Trump could be indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations.
Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments, the officials say, and are discussing potential security plans for in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street in case former president Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.
The officials stress that the interagency conversations and planning are precautionary in nature because no charges have been filed.