DEVELOPING: Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing For Trump Indictment in Stormy Daniels Hush Payment Case

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week.

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

President Trump didn’t testify to the Manhattan grand jury this week.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina blasted the prosecutors in the Stormy case earlier this week.

“It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

NBC News reported: