Ronna McDaniel Issues WEAK Statement in Response to Trump Indictment

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday issued a weak statement in response to the Trump indictment.

Donald Trump is the first ex-president to ever be charged with a ‘crime.’

Donald Trump is a former US president – AND the current leading Republican 2024 presidential candidate.

The Communist Democrats are doing everything they can to put Trump behind bars and the Republican party is doing nothing to fight back.

Trump has been accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

Trump is being charged with a non-crime by a Soros DA.

Ronna McDaniel, who is best known for losing 5 elections back-to-back, issued a weak statement.

“When our justice system is weaponized as a political tool, it endangers all of us.” Ronna McDaniel said.

“This is a blatant abuse of power from a DA focused on political vengeance instead of keeping people safe.” she said.