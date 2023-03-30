BREAKING: MANHATTAN GRAND JURY VOTES TO INDICT TRUMP

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump.

The exact charges are not known at this time.

Trump has been accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

