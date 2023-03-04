Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Teases a Run Against Joe Biden in 2024 Democrat Party Primary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of former US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is mulling a run for president in 2024 as the Democrat Party nominee.

Kennedy is a lifelong liberal who still believes in free speech, free assembly and civil rights as guaranteed by the US Constitution. He is ouspoken in his defense of individual rights.

During a recent speech at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, a reporter asked Kennedy if he was thinking about considering running for President.

Kennedy replied, “I am thinking about it.”

The son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, continued, “I’ve passed the biggest hurdle which is that my wife has green-lighted it.”

If Kennedy decides to run it’s quite possible he could take Biden off the ballot as the Democratic nominee.

In the last three years, Kennedy has created quite a large following after he publicly advocated against Covid-19 vaccines and the Fauci protocol. Robert Kennedy Jr. published a best-selling book “The Real Anthony Fauci” that sold over a million copies in 2022.

Back In January, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, and other publishers joined together in an “antitrust lawsuit against legacy media.”

It was a first-of-its-kind antitrust action was filed Tuesday against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), The Washington Post, Reuters, and Associated Press for damages totaling millions for the plaintiffs subject to trebling and seeks to address the boycott and censorship of health-freedom advocates, activists, journalists and medical professionals who dared to question the narrative relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine mandates.

Besides Kennedy, one other Democrat is looking to take Biden’s place as the Democratic nominee.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson has also thrown her hat into the ring as a long-shot candidate.