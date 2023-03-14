Revealed: Here is the Democrat Senator Who Called For Social Media Censorship to Prevent Bank Runs

TGP reported on Sunday that a Democrat Senator called for social media censorship to prevent bank runs.

During the call on Sunday afternoon Rep. Massie reported that one Democrat Senator asked if there was a program in place to censor free speech at this time on social media.

The first thought of the Democrat Party is to strip Americans of their right to free speech and the free flow of information.

Just got off of a zoom meeting with Fed, Treasury, FDIC, House, and Senate. A Democrat Senator essentially asked whether there was a program in place to censor information on social media that could lead to a run on the banks. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 13, 2023

According to journalist Michael Shellenberger, Democrat Senator Mark Kelly (AZ) asked for Americans to be censored on social media.

“During a conference call about the Silicon Valley Bank bailout yesterday, Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) asked representatives from the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, and the Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC) if they had a way to censor information on social media to prevent a run on the banks, according to Republican members of the House of Representatives who were on the call.” Shellenberger wrote on Substack.

“The members said there were roughly 200 people on the Zoom call, including Senators, House members, and staff members from both parties. “On our conference call, led by [Senate President Chuck] Schumer, with Fed, FDIC, and Treasury, a democrat senator asked the three agencies if there was a program underway on social media to censor information that would lead to a bank run,” Rep. Thomas Massie told Public.” he wrote.