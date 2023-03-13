That Was Quick: Democrats Already Asking Federal Government to Censor Information Social Media That Could Lead to Run on the Banks

by


Customers line up in front of a Silicon Valley Bank branch on Friday.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was on a Zoom meeting this afternoon with members of Congress, the Fed, the Treasury, and FDIC. The call was organized after Silicon Valley Bank crashed and was taken over by the State of California on Friday.

Silicon Valley Bank was the largest US bank to crash since the 2008 banking crisis.

During the call on Sunday afternoon Massie reported that one Democrat Senator asked if there was a program in place to censor free speech at this time on social media.

The first thought of the Democrat Party is to strip Americans of their right to free speech and the free flow of information.

These people are not your friend.

The government said they will get back to the Senator.

