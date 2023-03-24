Rep. Tiffany at ATF Hearing: “Why Hasn’t Hunter Biden Been Prosecuted for the Crime that He Committed?” (VIDEO)

On Thursday, during Congressional hearing titled, “ATF’s Assault on the Second Amendment: When is Enough Enough?,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) asked Rob Wilcox, Senior Director of Policy for Everytown for Gun Safety, why Hunter Biden has not been charged for allegedly lying on a gun transaction form.

The Gateway Pundit reported in February that Judicial Watch received hundreds of pages from the US Secret Service related to the investigation into Hunter Biden’s gun.

HUGE GUN SCANDAL: Secret Service Official: ‘Maybe We Were Asked for A Favor?’ in Investigation of Hunter Biden’s Gun – https://t.co/t3JvDCD0wH https://t.co/IwO4bU5N7I — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 11, 2023

Hallie Biden, Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law and widow of Hunter’s brother Beau, was dating Hunter in 2018.

In October of 2018, Hallie took Hunter Biden’s handgun from his truck without his knowledge and threw it into a trash can behind a Delaware grocery store and the gun went missing.

Hunter went back to the grocery store to retrieve the gun but it was no where to be found.

Ultimately, the gun was found by a man rummaging through a trash can across the street from a high school. No arrests were made.

According to Politico, the Secret Service became involved and requested the gun store owner, where the firearm was purchased, turn over the paperwork involving the sale. The owner, suspecting agents were working to hide Hunter’s ownership of the firearm, declined.

Politico obtained copies of the Firearms Transaction Record and a receipt for the gun dated October 12, 2018 –and Hunter Biden lied on the form, which is a felony. Biden answered no to the question asking if he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Biden was discharged from the Navy in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine.

During the hearing, Tiffany asked, “Mr. Wilcox, If a person lies on ATF Form 4473 and is a user of unlawful drugs, you can get between five and 10 years for that. Is that correct? Is that my understanding?”

Wilcox remarked that the sentence was now actually up to 15 years.

“Why hasn’t Hunter Biden been prosecuted for the crime that he committed?” Tiffany asked.

“I’m not aware of the facts of that case and can’t comment on it,” Wilcox replied.

“Who do we talk to to see why this case is not being prosecuted? He said very clearly in his book that he used drugs, he had gun…a gun……at least a gun…” Tiffany continued.

One Democrat lawmaker interrupted and called the question “totally irrelevant and not germane to this proceeding .”

Tiffany continued, “I understand why you do not want Mr. Wilcox to answer that question. It’s very clear why you don’t want…because there’s a dual system of justice in America. That’s what’s going on right now. And everybody’s talking about it across America. There’s two standards of justice that are going on.”