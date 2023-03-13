Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ReTweets Heartbreaking Video of Young Children Devastated After Being Denied Visitation Day With J6 Political Prisoner Father

This morning, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene retweeted a short video of two disappointed young children after they were denied visitation with their father, Kyle J. Young this past Sunday. The tweet from Kyle Young’s wife states the family drove over 12 hours in hopes of seeing her husband and the father of the two children.

The federal prison in Arkansas that Kyle is held at permits visitation on both Saturday and Sunday. The family was allowed some visitation on Saturday, but on Sunday, they were turned away. No reason was given by the prison officials.

Kyle’s wife and two of their four children (the oldest is grown and living on their own) have only been able to visit him one other time previously, in January of 2022, since his incarceration. His son Jack, aged 3, was only 15 months old when Kyle was arrested and held in a maximum security side of the Warsaw Prison in Virginia. Kyle’s wife told The Gateway Pundit that he is the only J6 prisoner she knows of that was held in the maximum security wing of the prison. This is of course a much more difficult section of the prison to be living in and Young, who had not been convicted of anything at this time, was constantly in fear for his life.

This is only one example of many of the heartbreaking circumstances these families are going through because of the two-tiered justice system and the political persecution of their loved ones.@GOPoversight has sent a letter to Mayor Muriel… https://t.co/apGxDy8cuC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 13, 2023

According to AmericanGulag.org and confirmed by his wife, Young was charged with 13 separate charges relating to the questionable claims of Officer Michael Fanone, but pleaded guilty to just one charge in a plea deal: “Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers”. Young was subsequently sentenced to 86 months of prison, or a little over 7 years, and 3 years of probation upon release. At first, it was unclear if Young would be eligible for early release under the First Steps Act, however, his wife informed us he is now signed up for the First Steps Act and taking classes for his recidivism.

Once Kyle took the plea deal, he was conveniently transferred out of maximum security and integrated into the same facility that housed other J6 political prisoners. It is believed that the maximum security holding may have been an effort to coerce Young into a plea deal rather than waiting for a trial date which would have taken substantially longer.

While more and more evidence is being released about what actually transpired on that day in January 2021, American citizens are still being locked up and denied the most basic of Constitutional rights, including due process and equal protection. They are being denied bail, held often times in heinous conditions to include solitary confinement, and not being given access to potential exculpatory evidence held by the government in violation of the Brady Rule. Meanwhile, they are incurring exorbitant legal fees and housing costs while families are consecutively having to adjust to now single income households.

** If you would like to support Kyle Young and his wife and children, please consider giving at GiveSendGo.com/FreeKyle.

