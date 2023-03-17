Rep. Jamie Raskin Covered for the Bidens and Claimed Bank Records Showed Papa Johns and Starbucks Purchases – Ignored the $1 Million from the Chinese

The Biden family received a million dollars from China in a deal with a Chinese oil company. The Democrats lied and claimed this was all about Papa Johns but it was much more than that.

Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee reported that it had received the bank accounts that show that over $1 million was almost immediately paid to the Biden family in 2017 after a friend of the Biden’s received $3 million from a Chinese oil company.

The Democrats were not happy that the GOP members on the Oversight Committee requested the bank records.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin mischaracterized the substance of the bank records by referencing payments related to Mr. Walker’s miscellaneous purchases such as “Papa John’s” and “coffee at Starbucks[.]” Rep. Raskin omitted material facts that Robinson Walker, LLC received a $3 million wire from a Chinese company in March 2017—less than two months after Vice President Joe Biden left public office—and that Mr. Walker then transferred over a million dollars to various bank accounts associated with the Bidens in the following months.

TGP reported on this news yesterday.

Will Jamie Raskin ever repent and decide to not lie and cover up for the Biden family? He competes closely with Adam Schiff for the most dishonest member of the House.

In January Raskin was covering for the Bidens and claiming that stealing classified and top secret documents while a Senator or Vice President and taking them from facilities where they are stored is no big deal (it’s a felony). Raskin then went into a dark fantasy claiming that President Trump attempted an insurrection on Jan 6 while ignoring or covering up all the evidence that indicates it was a Deep State operation.

Raskin covers for criminals in the Deep State as well. While a member of the corrupt Jan 6 Committee Raskin said he didn’t know who Ray Epps was only moments after standing up for Ray Epps.

It’s clear that Jamie Raskin isn’t about the truth and he’s not a man of integrity. He’s more of a Deep State protector.