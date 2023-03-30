“QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley Released from Prison to Halfway House

January 6 protester Jacob Chansley, aka the “QAnon Shaman”, was released from prison to a halfway house, according to prison records. The Daily Mail first reported on Chansley’s release. While some headlines point to the recent release of January 6 video showing Capitol Police escorting Chansley, the Bureau of Prisons released a statement that points to the First Step Act enacted by President Trump as the reason for his early release from a 41 month prison sentence.

Chansley’s mother Martha Chansley told TGP’s Jordan Conradson in an interview last week she was expectin her son to be released from prison soon.



Jacob Chansley, file screen image.

CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane reported a statement by the Bureau of Prisons and noted Chansley’s projected release from the halfway house in Phoenix is in May,

“Federal Bureau of Prisons listing shows the so-called Jan 6 Q-Anon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, has been transferred from federal prison to a halfway house in the Phoenix-area…His projected release date from the halfway house is May 25…Bureau of Prisons wouldn’t comment on Chansley’s case specifically..But…..Bureau of Prisons says: “Recent changes have been made regarding First Step Act assessments such that the 28-day assessment will count as the first, and that an inmate will be able to earn 15 days after two assessments rather than three…These additional time credits were calculated during the last scheduled application rollout in March 2023. therefore, these changes will allow inmates to earn the extra 5 days of time credit for every 30-day period.”

His projected release date from the halfway house is May 25 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 30, 2023

Bureau of Prisons says: "Recent changes have been made regarding First Step Act assessments such that the 28-day assessment will count as the first, and that an inmate will be able to earn 15 days after two assessments rather than three…" (more) — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 30, 2023

Bureau of Prisons statement to @cbsnews (continued) "..These additional time credits were calculated during the last scheduled application rollout in March 2023. therefore, these changes will allow inmates to earn the extra 5 days of time credit for every 30-day period.” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) March 30, 2023

Daily Mail excerpt:

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Albert S. Watkins, the attorney who handled Chansley’s plea and sentencing, applauded his transfer to a halfway house. ‘After serving eleven months in solitary prior to his sentence being imposed, and only 16 months of his sentence thereafter, it is appropriate this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law abiding and enriching life,’ said Watkins. ‘I applaud the decision of the US Bureau of Prison in this regard,’ added Watkins. Bureau of Prison records confirmed that Chansley is in the custody of the Residential Reentry Management field office in Phoenix.

Jacob Chansley's Former Attorney Albert Watkins Joined Tucker Carlson To Discuss The New Footage Showing Chansley Being Led Through The Capitol By Police Tucker: "Had you seen that clearly exculpatory tape of your client at trial?" Albert: "No." pic.twitter.com/B7cU6l3iEv — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 9, 2023

Supporters can help Jacob Chansley by donating at GiveSendGo.com/FreeJake or the J6 Defense Fund through Bill Shipley, his current attorney.