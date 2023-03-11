Obama’s Dream – President Xi Jinping Wins Third Term in China in a Unanimous Vote

This is what American Democrats are moving towards. This is the change Obama worked for. We are just not quite there yet.

NBC News reported that China’s leader’s Xi Jinping was reelected for a 3rd time on a unanimous vote.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. The endorsement of Xi’s appointment by the ceremonial National People’s Congress was a foregone conclusion for a leader who has sidelined potential rivals and filled the top ranks of the ruling Communist Party with his supporters since taking power in 2012. The vote for Xi was 2,952 to 0 by the NPC, members of which are appointed by the ruling party.

NPR reported on the election but focused on Xi’s new second in command.

China on Saturday named Li Qiang, a close confidant of top leader Xi Jinping, as the country’s next premier nominally in charge of the world’s second-largest economy now facing some of its worst prospects in years. Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position at Saturday morning’s session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament. That came a day after Xi, 69, secured a norms-breaking third five-year term as state leader, setting him up to possibly rule for life. Li is best known for having enforced a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub, proving his loyalty to Xi in the face of complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

The unanimous vote is what communist regimes demand. No one was going to vote against Xi. That of course would be the end of their career.

Many in America wonder if Barack Obama is in his third term with Biden in the White House. Biden has no idea what he is doing and so all of America knows that he’s not running things. The most logical response for who is running America now is Barack Obama based on numerous observations. Of course, this would be treason if this was the case.

China also may be running America. Every action taken by Biden appears to help China and hurt the US. It’s as if Biden is trying to destroy this country with drug infiltration from the Southern border, economic failure through inflation and a failing markets and now banks, and a failed foreign policy that ended up giving Afghanistan to the Taliban and indirectly to China.

The US elections are falling apart as well. The Democrats and neocons won’t be satisfied until they have the same results as China. They admire Xi.