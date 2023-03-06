President Trump’s Team Releases Highlights of President Trump’s CPAC Speech

President Trump’s team shared a composite review of President Trump’s speech at CPAC. This is what the Mainstream Media doesn’t want you to know.

Below is the Trump Team’s message in its entirety.

Highlights from President Trump’s Speech at CPAC 2023

No Turning Back – We Will Finish What We Started

President Trump had a triumphant return to CPAC on Saturday night where he put forward the case both for his nomination and general election. Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of conservative grassroots leaders, President Trump recalled all that was accomplished for the movement when he was President, and he laid out his vision for America when he returns to the White House.

Declaring that “I alone will not retreat,” President Trump reminded the crowd that he is the “only president in history who has ever taken on the entire corrupt establishment in Washington” and asserted that “anyone else will be intimidated, bought-off, blackmailed, or ripped to shreds.”

President Trump also said that while he faces relentless attacks, he is not the real target. The real target are the people he is standing up for.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that WE are the ONLY ONES who can stop THEM. They know that we CAN defeat them. They know that we WILL defeat them. But they’re not coming after me, they’re coming after YOU – and I’m just standing in their way.” “In 2016, I declared, ‘I am your voice.’ Today I add: I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution!”

In vivid language, President Trump signaled at the outset of his speech what his supporters will get with him in a second term:

“With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State, we will expel the warmongers, we will drive out the globalists, we will cast out the Communists, we will throw off the political class that hates our country, we will beat the Democrats, we will rout the fake news media, we will expose and appropriately deal with the RINOS, we will evict Joe Biden from the White House, and we will liberate America from these villains and scoundrels ONCE AND FOR ALL.”

In a rousing battle cry, he then made clear the stakes in 2024:

“This is the final battle—they know it, I know it, YOU know it, everybody knows it. Either they win, or we win. And I promise you this: if you put me back in the White House, their reign will be OVER, and America will be a FREE NATION once again.”

President Trump also underscored how he and his political movement have transformed the Republican party and that today there is no going back:

“When we started on this journey, a journey like there has never been before, we had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neo-cons, globalists, and open border zealots, and fools. But we are NEVER going back to the Party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush…..We are never going back to a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties, rotten special interests, China-loving politicians, and a militant left-wing news media that’s either frightened of telling the truth or is truly evil and bad—you never know which. We are not going back to this—Not now, not EVER.”

President Trump recounted many of his administration’s achievements and how they have been reversed by the Biden administration, including standing up strong to China, not starting any new wars thanks to a policy of peace through strength, shutting down the illegal foreign invasion on the southern border and establishing the most secure border in history, and defending our heroes against the thugs tearing down statues and pushing Critical Race Theory in our institutions.

He went on to describe in great detail what he will do in a second term:

War and Peace. “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War Three.”

Border: “Three years ago, we had the safest border in the history of our country—and I will quickly do that again

“When I am back in the White House, the very first reconciliation bill I sign will be for a massive increase in border patrol, and a colossal increase in the number of ICE deportation officers.” “Under my leadership, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American History.” “I will ask every state and federal agency to identify every known or suspected gang member in America, and every one of them that is here illegally, we will pick them up, and we will throw them out of our country, and there will be no questions asked.” “To stop the flow of deadly drugs, it will be my policy to take down the cartels just as I took down the ISIS caliphate that everybody said was impossible to do.”

Law and Order: “In cities where there has been a complete breakdown of public safety, I will send in federal assets, including the National Guard, until law and order is restored.”

Homelessness: “I will end the scourge of homelessness taking over our cities and suburbs. We will take the homeless, drug addicted, and severely deranged, get them off our streets, and create Tent Cities, where we will get them the help they so clearly need.”

Eradicating Marxism from the Government. “On Day One, I will revoke Joe Biden’s crazy executive order installing Marxist Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Czars in every federal agency, and I will immediately terminate all staffers hired to implement this agenda. I will urge Congress to create a restitution fund for Americans who have been unjustly discriminated against by these Biden policies. And we will ban all racial discrimination by the government.”

Champion of Parent’s Right. “I will fight for PARENTS’ RIGHTS, including universal school choice, and the direct election of school principals by the parents. If any principal is not getting the job done, the parents should be able to vote to fire them and select someone who will.”

Promoting Patriotic Education. “Continuing the work of the 1776 Commission, we will teach OUR values and promote OUR history and OUR traditions to our children.”

Protecting Our Youth. “I will revoke every Biden policy promoting the chemical castration and sexual mutilation of our youth—and ask Congress to send me a bill prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

Protecting Women’s Sports. “We will keep men out of women’s sports.”

Smashing the Censorship Cartel. “I will destroy the illegal censorship regime and bring back FREE SPEECH in America.”

America First Trade Policy: “I will create a true national trade policy like the kind that made America the world’s economic powerhouse.”

Total Independence from China. “Because economic security is national security, I will revoke China’s Most Favored Nation trade status. I will implement a 4-year plan to phase out all Chinese imports of essential goods and gain total independence from China.

China Accountability for Virus. “And I will hold China financially accountable for unleashing the China Virus upon the world.”

Withdraw from W.H.O. “I will again withdraw from the W.H.O.—which stands for “We Hide Outbreaks.”

Energy Independence. “Under my leadership, will regain energy independence, as we had three years ago.”

Term Limits. “I will fight for a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.

Using All Lawful Tactics to Win Elections: “I will move heaven and earth to fully and finally secure our elections. Our goal will be one-day voting with only paper ballots. But until that day comes, Republicans must compete using every lawful means to win. That means swamping the left with mail-in votes, early-votes, and Election Day votes. Where we can’t get rid of drop boxes, we need them in every church and veteran center. And until we can eliminate ballot harvesting, we will become MASTERS at ballot harvesting—beating the Democrats at their own game, except we will do it LEGALLY.

Bringing Forth a Quantum Leap in American Standard of Living. “It is not enough just to stop the forces tearing America DOWN—I want once again to build America UP. It is time to start talking about GREATNESS for our country again. Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American Standard of Living, especially for our young people.”

“We will hold a competition to build new Freedom Cities on the frontier to give countless Americans a new shot at home ownership and the American Dream.”

“I will challenge the governors of all 50 states to join me in a great beautification campaign. We will rename our schools and boulevards not after communists but after patriots. We will get rid of ugly buildings, and return to the magnificent classical style of Western Civilization.”

“We will support Baby Bonuses for a new Baby Boom.”

President Trump then concluded with an inspirational call to action for what he and his supporters will accomplish together:

“WE WILL FINISH WHAT WE STARTED. We will cross the finish line. We will dismantle the Deep State. We will demolish woke tyranny and we will restore the American Republic to all its radiant glory.”