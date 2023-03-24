President Trump Continues to Beat Biden in New General Election Poll, DESTROYS Ron DeSantis In Primary By 31%

A new Premise poll of 1,509 registered voters conducted March 16–21 shows President Trump leading Joe Biden by six points in the 2024 General Election for President and leading Ron Desantis in a landslide 31 points in the Primary.
Desantis only leads Joe Biden by one point in the same poll for the General Election, and Trump gained one point over Biden from a recent poll conducted February 15-16.
The poll also shows that 55% of voters either strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove of Biden’s performance.
Daily Caller reports:
Former President Donald Trump holds a massive lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head matchup, according to a recent poll.
Trump is winning against Biden 47% to 41%, respectively, in a 2024 presidential rematch among registered voters, according to a Premise poll. The poll indicates a swing of 8 percentage points towards the former president, as a February Premise poll had Trump down 42% to 44% against Biden.
The majority of Republicans and Democrats voted for their respective candidate, with 87% of GOP voters going for Trump and 75% of Democrats picking Biden. Among Independents, 39% backed Trump, and only 22% went for Biden.
Nearly half of the Hispanic/Latino voters tapped Trump at 49%, and the majority of black voters backed Biden at 61%. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden And DeSantis In 2024)
The same poll indicates that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet entered the race but is widely expected to do so, would also win in a hypothetical matchup with the president, but only by 1 percentage point.
Trump is the clear favorite in a crowded GOP primary field, leading DeSantis 56% to 25%, according to the poll. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz follows the two front-runners with 5%, respectively, and former Vice President Mike Pence is just behind them at 4%.
The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for a general election between the current and former president indicates that Biden has a 1.2 percentage point lead from Jan. 27 – Mar. 13.
Trump is down by 3 percentage points against Biden in a general election face-off, according to a Mar. 21 Morning Consult poll. Biden leads Trump 49% to 45% in a head-to-head matchup among registered voters, according to a Mar. 15 Quinnipiac poll. The former president is up 4 percentage points against Biden in a 2024 rematch, according to a Feb. 28 Emerson poll.