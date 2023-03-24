President Trump Continues to Beat Biden in New General Election Poll, DESTROYS Ron DeSantis In Primary By 31%

A new Premise poll of 1,509 registered voters conducted March 16–21 shows President Trump leading Joe Biden by six points in the 2024 General Election for President and leading Ron Desantis in a landslide 31 points in the Primary.

Desantis only leads Joe Biden by one point in the same poll for the General Election, and Trump gained one point over Biden from a recent poll conducted February 15-16.

The poll also shows that 55% of voters either strongly disapprove or somewhat disapprove of Biden’s performance.

Daily Caller reports:

Former President Donald Trump holds a massive lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head matchup, according to a recent poll. Trump is winning against Biden 47% to 41%, respectively, in a 2024 presidential rematch among registered voters, according to a Premise poll. The poll indicates a swing of 8 percentage points towards the former president, as a February Premise poll had Trump down 42% to 44% against Biden. The majority of Republicans and Democrats voted for their respective candidate, with 87% of GOP voters going for Trump and 75% of Democrats picking Biden. Among Independents, 39% backed Trump, and only 22% went for Biden.