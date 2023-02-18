New Poll Shows Trump Beating Biden and Harris in 2024

A new poll shows former President Donald Trump beating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2024 matchups.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, released on Friday, found that 46 percent of likely voters would vote for Trump and 41 percent said that they would go for Biden. Thirteen percent said that they remain unsure of who they would vote for.

“By a wider margin, 49 percent of respondents would vote for Trump and 39 percent would vote for Harris if the 2024 race were between the two. Thirteen percent were unsure or didn’t know,” The Hill, who exclusively obtained the poll results, reports.

Trump also dominated in questions about the Republican primary. The Hill reports that in a hypothetical eight-way primary, “37 percent of respondents would vote for Trump, while 19 percent would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose support has dropped from previous polls.”

“Seven percent would vote for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the second notable Republican to officially launch a presidential bid and first to challenge Trump,” the report said. “The poll found that Haley did gain some momentum after what many considered to be a successful presidential campaign announcement this week, rising to third place in a potential GOP primary that does not feature Trump.”

A similar poll from the same firm, conducted in January, had Haley with just three percent support.

Biden’s current approval rating is stuck at just 42 percent.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey was conducted Feb. 15-16 and surveyed 1,838 registered voters. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.