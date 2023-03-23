President Trump Calls Xi’s Comments to Putin Caught on Hot Mic “Maybe a Low Point, in History, for the USA”

President Trump called the recent meeting between China’s Xi and Russian leader Putin “maybe a low point in history for the USA.”

Newsweek reports on the viral tweet of a brief conversation between China’s President Xi and Russian President Putin.

A clip of Chinese President Xi Jinping telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about how their countries were pushing through once-in-a-century geopolitical changes has gone viral. The New York Times journalist Valerie Hopkins on Tuesday tweeted the video which she said was filmed after a state dinner in Moscow as the leaders bid farewell to each other during Xi’s three-day state trip. Xi’s interpreter tells Putin in Russian, “Right now there are changes, the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years. And we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Below is the tweet.

“Right now there are changes, the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years,” Mr. Xi told Mr. Putin through an interpreter after the state dinner as the leaders bid farewell. “And we are the ones driving these changes together.”

Many discussed this conversation and the meaning behind “the likes of which we haven’t seen for 100 years.” Were they talking about the first World War? Was Xi referring to Taiwan being under foreign control for 100 years having been taken over by the Japanese and then having been the landing area of Chiang Kai-shek in 1949? Is Xi talking about invading Taiwan?

Regardless of the meaning, it shows that the Biden gang has pushed together these two nuclear powers. The Nixon diplomacy of providing China incentives for not aligning with Russia is over. What will be the repercussions of this China – Russia alliance?

President Trump called this statement, “Maybe a low point, in history, for the USA!”