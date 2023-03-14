President Trump Arrives in Davenport to Another Huge Crowd – Is Cheered by Iowans As He Visits Local Restaurants

President Trump visited Davenport, Iowa today in the middle of the Heartland.

A massive crowd of supporters lined up 7 hours in the winter cold before the President was scheduled to speak.

Here’s another view of the crowd going around the block on a very cold day in Iowa.

BREAKING: Line for Trump event is around the block in Davenport, Iowa todaypic.twitter.com/6XHoNbjU7u — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2023

President Trump made a stop at the Machine Shed restaurant in Davenport as well. He chatted with a few people in the restaurant.

In Iowa, @realDonaldTrump made a stop at the Machine Shed restaurant to greet some great Americans! pic.twitter.com/sfmIXi5JFl — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) March 13, 2023

The people in the restaurant cheered when President Trump walked in. They were so thrilled to see President Trump.

Trump gets a big reception at the Machine Shed BBQ in Davenport, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/b2kSxs5vzo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 13, 2023

One Trump supporter gave him a hug at the restaurant. She said “Oh my God!”

Trump hugs supporter in Davenport, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/a685Sc7YVZ — KEREN (@0Keren9) March 13, 2023

During his appearance, President Trump shared how he stood up to China. This is the opposite of Joe Biden. Biden looks like he works for China. President Trump is for America first and Joe Biden appears to be for China first.