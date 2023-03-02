Over a Dozen Federal Whistleblowers Come Forward Claiming Hunter Biden Involved in Criminal Activity

Senator Chuck Grassley released information yesterday that over a dozen individuals came forward with information indicating Hunter Biden was committing crimes but the corrupt DOJ has done nothing.

The Daily Mail reported:

Sen. Charles Grassley said at a Wednesday hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland that more than a dozen ‘whistleblowers’ have provided ‘potentially criminal’ information about Hunter Biden to the FBI. The Republican from Iowa told Garland – who was testifying on Capitol Hill for the first time this year – that the Justice Department must review the president’s son, who was subject to a federal probe involving tax matters and a potentially false statement on a form for a gun purchase. ‘Recent lawfully protected whistleblower disclosures to my office indicate that the Justice Department and FBI had at one time over a dozen sources that provided potentially criminal information relating to Hunter Biden,’ said Grassley, who has a long record of dealing with whistleblowers in the Senate.

Senator Grassley asked Biden’s corrupt DOJ AG Merrick Garland a question regarding whether it was a national security issue when there is evidence of foreign persons making unlawful payments to elected officials to influence policy decisions (i.e. bribes).

GRASSLEY: If the Justice Department received information that foreign persons had evidence of improper or unlawful payment paid to elected officials and those payments may have influenced policy decisions, would that pose a national security concern? AG GARLAND: Yes pic.twitter.com/77yHNnhthk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2023

Next Grassley noted that more than a dozen whistleblowers had come forward with evidence against Hunter Biden. AG Garland said he’s not doing a damn thing about it.

GRASSLEY: “The DOJ and the FBI had at one time over a dozen sources that provided potentially criminal information on Hunter Biden. What steps has the DOJ taken to determine the truth and accuracy?” AG GARLAND: “I pledged not to interfere…”pic.twitter.com/2NgwTdnVqu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2023

We know that the Bidens received $1 billion from China in the past. It’s believed that Joe Biden reciprocated by providing the Chinese access to US markets without having to abide by the same financial controls that US companies have to adhere to.

And we know that Joe Biden was involved.

And we also know that the corrupt and criminal DOJ is covering up for the corrupt and criminal Bidens.