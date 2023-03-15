Only One Person Claps When Biden Tries to Ignite Paltry Crowd in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on his administration’s so-called plans to ‘lower prescription costs’ at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

81 million vote recipient Joe Biden spoke to a paltry crowd in Vegas.

He’s so popular that he couldn’t even fill the room.

Here is a panned out view of Biden’s pathetic event:

BIDEN FINISHES VEGAS REMARKS: @POTUS is leaving @unlv College of Hospitality. Expect closures shortly along Maryland parkway from Tropicana to Russell and the airport connector for half an hour, according to previous @LVMPD info. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/ZUSDaiDqDr — James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) March 15, 2023

What a joke.

Another Biden Huge Crowd event 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4QhU0JhIoy — Joni Job (@jj_talking) March 15, 2023

Pathetic.

President Biden’s remarks in Las Vegas this morning are expected to begin at 11:30 AM. His speech will focus on prescription drug prices. Event happening in the atrium of UNLV’s College of Hospitality. Plenty of white coats from School of Medicine serving as backdrop for podium. pic.twitter.com/XDdqbANOSJ — Brett Forrest (@brettforrest89) March 15, 2023

At one point Joe Biden looked up at the balcony and told the people up there not to jump.

“Oh wow! I didn’t see you all up there… don’t jump!” Biden said.

Why does he always say this?

WATCH:

Biden to people on second floor: "Don't jump!" pic.twitter.com/cNMh6jp8jC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 15, 2023

Biden leaned forward and said his policies have cut the deficit.

This is a brazen lie.

Then he tried to ignite the crowd but by this time people were probably dozing off.

“There’s a lot more coming. A Lot more coming,” Biden said trying to galvanize the crowd – But only ONE PERSON CLAPPED.

WATCH: