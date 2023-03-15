OH WOW – Michelle Obama Claims the Obama Administration Was ‘Scandal Free’

In a recent story at CNN (of course), Michelle Obama repeated the often Democrat-made claim that the Obama administration was scandal free.

This is a laughable claim. Here’s a short starter list for the former first lady. The IRS scandal, Fast and Furious, Spygate, Benghazi. The list goes on and on.

Obama has made this ridiculous claim himself.

Saying it does not make it true.

From CNN:

Former first lady Michelle Obama said her family felt an enhanced sense of responsibility during their time in the White House as the first Black first family in American history. “It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free. It was no accident that … our children had to show up right in the world. They carried a burden of making sure they weren’t messy, because it wouldn’t have been laughed off. It wouldn’t have been just, ‘Oh, it’s youthful, whatever.’ It would have been some bigger statement about the soul of Black folks,” Obama said in her recently launched “The Light Podcast.” “So we didn’t underestimate that. But that, that weight is exhausting when you’re carrying that,” she added… The former first lady’s comments echo a common teaching in African American households that one must be twice as good as their White counterparts due to enhanced scrutiny, and underscore her unique experience as the first Black first lady of the US.

Democrats and the liberal media seem to rely on a belief that most people are really stupid.

Are they hoping if they just keep repeating the lie that everyone will forget about the myriad scandals from Obama’s time in office? Just to name a few:

-Thousands of dead veterans killed by Obama admin incompetence, ‘VA scandal.’ -Obama admin illegally spied on journalists.… https://t.co/LTe3myIn1R pic.twitter.com/3FAKehCX75 — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 14, 2023

Michelle Obama: ‘No accident’ Obama White House was ‘scandal-free’ https://t.co/H8qblqM5Ax via @WRCB – What a liar! We all know the Barack Obama White House was LOADED with scandals. Democrats are never called out on their lies. @MichelleObama @BarackObama @CNNPolitics pic.twitter.com/vsicJeGtZH — Pat C in Central FL 🏝🕶☀️ (@BeachCity55) March 14, 2023

‘No accident’ they are lying to you. We will never forget about Benghazi, the IRS scandal, the phone records scandal, keystone, illegal immigrants, gun control and many more.

The Obama administration was far from a scandal-free presidency pic.twitter.com/5UUWxASIlx — L Wilson (@MrLWilson84) March 14, 2023

It’s amazing that Michelle could say this with a straight face.