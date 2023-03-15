OH WOW – Michelle Obama Claims the Obama Administration Was ‘Scandal Free’

In a recent story at CNN (of course), Michelle Obama repeated the often Democrat-made claim that the Obama administration was scandal free.

This is a laughable claim. Here’s a short starter list for the former first lady. The IRS scandal, Fast and Furious, Spygate, Benghazi. The list goes on and on.

Obama has made this ridiculous claim himself.

Saying it does not make it true.

From CNN:

Former first lady Michelle Obama said her family felt an enhanced sense of responsibility during their time in the White House as the first Black first family in American history.

“It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free. It was no accident that … our children had to show up right in the world. They carried a burden of making sure they weren’t messy, because it wouldn’t have been laughed off. It wouldn’t have been just, ‘Oh, it’s youthful, whatever.’ It would have been some bigger statement about the soul of Black folks,” Obama said in her recently launched “The Light Podcast.”

“So we didn’t underestimate that. But that, that weight is exhausting when you’re carrying that,” she added…

The former first lady’s comments echo a common teaching in African American households that one must be twice as good as their White counterparts due to enhanced scrutiny, and underscore her unique experience as the first Black first lady of the US.

Democrats and the liberal media seem to rely on a belief that most people are really stupid.

It’s amazing that Michelle could say this with a straight face.

Mike LaChance
