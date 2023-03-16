New York AG Letitia James to Host Drag Queen Story Hour ‘Read-A-Thon’ For Children Under 12

Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a Drag Story Hour “read-a-thon” for children under 12.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 19, and was announced on James’ Instagram account.

“Families with children are welcome! The event consists of four drag story hours. You are welcome to attend one story hour or multiple. Doors will open at 10:30 am for the first story hour,” the event registration page reads.

The event is a clear photo-op, as the registration page also states that “this event is being photographed and/or recorded and by attending this event your image may be used in photos and videos posted on the Attorney General’s social media page and/or by other media outlets in attendance.”

According to Drag Story Hour, the organization behind the event, “in spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where everyone can be their authentic selves.”

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the event will take place at the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City and is co-sponsored by the New York, Brooklyn, and Queens Public Libraries.

All elected officials attending are Democrats.

Cosponsors of the event include Councilmember Crystal Hudson, Councilmember Chi Ossé, Councilmember Erik Bottcher, Councilmember Tiffany Caban, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, Councilmember Lynn Schulman, Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, Assemblymember Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Assemblymember Tony Simone, and State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal.