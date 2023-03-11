New GOP Congress Gains Access to Jan 6 Committee Files – One File is Missing – Why and Where Is It? (VIDEO)

The Jan 6 Committee files are in the possession of the new GOP-led Congress and the documents are being looked through now.

On Friday, GOP Reps Matt Gaetz and Dan Bishop joined Steve Bannon and Tim Pool in a discussion on the Jan 6 Committee files.

The Jan 6 Committee in Pelosi’s Democrat and corrupt House was essentially led by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. She lost her reelection by one of the largest margins in US history for an active representative.

This criminal and unconstitutional committee’s purpose was to destroy the lives of Americans who knew the 2020 Election was stolen, prevent future protests, push the lie that Joe Biden won legitimately, and destroy President Trump.

As the House has looked into the documents, they are finding phone number requests from Big Tele (major US phone companies) and Matt Gaetz shared this:

I wonder if some of these phone numbers are going to match up to members of Congress and some of their staffs?

During the discussion with the four individuals noted above, Matt Gaetz shared:

One thing that I found interesting as we went through the files today, is that they are incredibly well organized, and as it relates to outgoing documents, they are almost completely complete. You can go through by name. I pulled the Charlie Kirk file and I saw the way that the Turning Point organization was targeted and it’s actually still being unfairly targeted. I pulled the Bernie Kerik file and saw the way they went after him. I pulled the Mark Short (former top aid to VP Pence) and saw how eager he was to cooperate and how even with friendly witnesses they played this game with the subpoena nonetheless. But there was one file with no documents in it that I’ve reviewed, and it was the Steve Bannon file…

They were so meticulous but they missed this one.

See the discussion in the tweet below:

Rep. Gaetz details how he now has access to the J6 Committee files, outlining how the committee targeted me and my organization, and is indeed still targeting us. Mysteriously, the files on Steve Bannon are empty. pic.twitter.com/1NAAUJxr5W — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 11, 2023

These people who ran the last Congress are criminals. They should be the ones sitting in the DC gulag, not the innocent, heroic Americans who sit in solitary confinement there today.