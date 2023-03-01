Michigan RINOs Lobbying GOP Legislators to Ban Guns on behalf of Left-Wing Governor

Democrats hold the thinnest of majorities in the Wolverine State. Democrats control the State House 56 votes to 54, and in the Michigan Senate by 20 votes to 18 Republicans.

Yet that slim majority doesn’t stop Democrats from immediately banning guns and enacting the full left-wing agenda, the full blast of horribles.

One of their key priorities is banning guns, so to that end they have advanced two key pieces of legislation to confiscate guns. The left-wing gun ban package is found in House Bills 4138-4148, sponsored by Reps. Jamie Churches, Sharon MacDonnell, Karen Whitsett, Natalie Price, Brenda Carter, Kristian Grant, Felicia Brabec, Ranjeev Puri, Kelly Breen, Julie Brixie, and Stephanie Young, who are all far-left extremists except Rep. Whitsett.

These gun bills are brought out in response to the February 14th shooting at Michigan State where three students were killed by a crazed gunman who was let off the hook by a Soros District Attorney who has publicly stated she didn’t want to prosecute him prior to the shootings because he was black. The gunman, Anthony McRae, had previously had a felony with a potential five year prison sentence pled down to a misdemeanor with probation because of the far-left prosecutor’s racism, and if not for the prosecutor’s far-left extremism the Michigan State students would be alive today.



LEFT-WING DEMOCRATS CREATE CRIME AND CAUSE CHAOS, THEN FUND HARD-LEFT POLICY ‘SOLUTIONS’ THAT ONLY CREATE MORE CRIME AND MAKE MORE CRIMINALS

One is a “Universal Background Check” which is really a way to outlaw all private selling and buying of guns. This is found in HB 4138. Civil Rights gun groups say that this bill will unnecessarily criminalize people who gift or sell their guns to friends or relatives.

Another is a “Red Flag Law” which says that it prevents those with mental health problems from buying guns, while in practice it means that every time someone tells a doctor they’re depressed, they’re at risk of having their gun rights unconstitutionally taken away. This is found in HB 4145.

Neither of these laws even claim to have been useful in stopping Anthony McRae from shooting and killing three Michigan State students last month, and critically injuring five more. Great Lakes Gun Rights Executive Director Brenden Boudreau had this to say about these pending gun bills, and the Republican response, “We’re hearing reports the Republicans like Mark Huizenga and Michael Webber are listening to infamously anti-gun Republican Fred Upton and are considering voting for the Democrats radical gun control package. This would almost certainly be a career ending decision.”

Most of the claims about ‘gun violence’ by the left are ultimately referencing suicides by gun, rather than what any reasonable person understands as true violent crime committed while using a firearm.

NOW IT COMES OUT THAT LEFT-WING NUT GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER IS USING RINOS TO PRESSURE WEAK REPUBLICANS TO VOTE FOR GUN CONFISCATION

Left-wing zealot Governor Whitmer has former Republican Rep. Dave Trott and former Republican Rep. Fred Upton calling and pressuring key Republicans to support gun confiscation. Trott and Upton were loud NeverTrumpers, Upton being one of the few to vote to impeach President Trump. Upton was forced to cowardly resign last year after 36 years in Washington after facing President Trump’s patriots in the primaries. Trott was defeated in part because of criticisms of his role as the “Foreclosure King” evicting thousands of homeowners for debts. Upton was personally wealthy as an heir to the Whirlpool fortune, along with being lavishly funded by the left-wing RINO DeVos family, his friends.

Specifically, Reps. Trott and Upton have allegedly convinced weak Michigan State Senator Mike Webber to flip on guns, going from a pro-gun position to an anti-gun position. Allegedly they are next working on Michigan State Senator Mark Huizenga to be the next person to flip on the second amendment, betraying conservative voters once again.

RINOS WORKING WITH WHITMER HAVE FLIPPED ONE PRO-GUN MICHIGAN REPUBLICAN TO HURT GUN RIGHTS, WORKING RIGHT NOW TO FLIP MORE

Hearings are currently ongoing in the Michigan legislature filled with fake testimonies from people who support left-wing gun grabs by starting their statements by saying, “As a lawful licensed gun owner…” and similar statements suggesting that they are inauthentic.

America First Patriot Representative Neil Friske had this to say to your GATEWAY PUNDIT about these gun-grabbing bills and these various tactics to browbeat Republicans: “Real Republicans don’t compromise on the Second Amendment. I will never vote for gun control measures, no matter what ‘bipartisan’ deals are cut. Shall not infringed means shall not be infringed.”

The pathetic moderate Republicans in Lansing for years resisted even hearing on moderately pro-gun bills for years because they didn’t want to risk offending Democrats, according to Boudreau. Specifically, Boudreau notes that for four years anti-gun Rep. Graham Filler was the Chair of the Judiciary Committee and refused to have a hearing on important pro-gun legislation during that period, including bills that would have reduced the paperwork around gun ownership and would have allowed common-sense gun law reforms. Filler is on the current Republican leadership team as the Finance Chair for the House Republican Campaign Committee, the entity responsible for electing new candidates and re-electing Republicans in tight races.