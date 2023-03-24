Memphis Player Jamirah Shutes Charged with Assault in Sucker Punch of Bowling Green Opponent at WNIT Basketball Tournament

University of Memphis senior guard Jamirah Shutes has been charged with assault in the sucker punch attack on Bowling Green State University senior guard Elissa Brett in the handshake line following Thursday’s Women’s National Invitation Tournament game held in Bowling Green, Ohio, according to a statement issued Friday by BGSU. Bowling Green defeated Memphis 73-60 in the ‘Super 16’ round game. BGSU advanced to play the University of Florida in the ‘Great 8’ round on Monday at Bowling Green.

“Following Thursday’s unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women’s Basketball team with assault,” the statement reads. “Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review. Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time.”

WTOL-TV captured the punch from a different angle that appears to show Elissa Brett hitting her head on the scorer’s table:

Photos of the aftermath shows the team and Brett stunned over the sucker punch:

Elissa Brett, 5’10”, from Australia, image via BGSU.



Jamirah Shutes, 5’9″, from Tennessee, image via the University of Memphis

