Women’s NIT Game Gets Ugly: Game Ends with Memphis Player Sucker Punching BGSU Star in the Face – Bowling Green Turns Incident Over to the Police!



Bowling Green player sucker-punched following game.

On Thursday night, Bowling Green State University defeated the Memphis Tigers 73-60 in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament in Ohio.

Following the game Memphis player Jamirah Shutes punched Bowling Green star Elissa Brett in the face as the two teams were shaking hands.

Elissa Brett immediately fell to the floor and the Memphis players took Jamirah away from the Bowling Green players. Brett was stunned and hurt but was later able to later walk to the locker room.

If you follow the video closely it appears the other Memphis players were smiling.

BGSU women’s basketball moving on to the final 8 of the WNIT after beating Memphis — but this will steal the headlines unfortunately. Ugly, ugly scene in the handshake line. A Memphis player punched Elissa Brett. Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/2hptXYBEtj — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) March 24, 2023

Bowling Green later released a statement regarding Elissa Brett. The university turned the incident over to the local police.

Elissa Brett is an aggressive player.

Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes sucker punches Bowling Green’s Elissa Brett following WNIT loss, police examine

https://t.co/OWMclW1Ekz pic.twitter.com/QZkjAtnsFk — Mohamed Vevo (@MoH_Vevo_Mv) March 24, 2023

Jamirah is currently protecting her tweets.