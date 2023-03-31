Meg Reiss, the Manhattan DA Chief Assistant to Alvin Bragg, Participated in “Innovation in Prosecution” Roundtable At Obama White House

In October of 2016, the Obama White House co-hosted a roundtable with Soros-funded John Jay’s College Institute for Innovation in Prosecution.

The round table was made up of liberal-leaning prosecutors’ around the United States and the topic on hand was the role of a prosecutor in the 21st century.

One of the roundtable discussion participants was current Manhattan District Attorney Chief Assistant Meg Reiss.

Per John Jay’s College site, Reiss served as the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution Executive Director at the time she was a participant of the event:

Two months after the roundtable concluded, Reiss was tasked to write a summary of the event which was then published on the official Obama White House Blog which is now archived.

LOOK:

Here’s a summary of the blog:

In October, the White House worked with the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution (IIP) to take steps toward achieving those goals. On October 24, the White House hosted a prosecutors’ roundtable on criminal justice reform. This roundtable served as a launching point for the important work ahead. With input from elected prosecutors and criminal justice experts from around the country, we started a conversation about the role of the prosecutor in the 21st century.

Reiss even posted about the visit on her now deleted Twitter account.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, Reiss’s Twitter account was filled with anti-Trump bias.

It was reported Reiss liked several anti-Trump tweets that called for Americans to “Dump Trump”, “drive out everything he (Trump) represents” and more.

After The Gateway Pundit exposed her Twitter account Reiss deleted her account hours later.

Read more about it here: