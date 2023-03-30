Manhattan DA Chief Assistant Meg Reiss LOCKS DOWN Her Twitter Account – Then DELETES Twitter Account After TGP Exposes Her Unhinged Anti-Trump Tweets

Early on Thursday morning, The Gateway Pundit released a report that did a deep dive into Alvin Bragg’s Chief Assistant District Attorney Meg Reiss’s Twitter Account.
In the report, it was discovered Reiss liked several anti-Trump tweets that called for Americans to “Dump Trump”, “drive out everything he (Trump) represents” and more.
She also retweeted a video of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries calling for Democrats to put “Maturity over Mar-a-Lago.”
Just a few hours after the report was released, Meg Reiss locked her Twitter account.
LOOK:
It didn’t end there though, Reiss proceeded to delete her entire account.
When you search for her Twitter handle @MegGreiss now, this is what shows up:
The move by Reiss to nuke her Twitter account is a major red flag and is added proof the Manahan DA’s case against Trump is a political stunt.
If you haven’t already make sure to read the original report.
HERE:
EXCLUSIVE: Meg Reiss’s Twitter Account Exposed – Alvin Bragg’s Chief Assistant District Attorney Who Is Allegedly Running the Office – Is a Raging Trump-Hater and Not Shy About It