Liz Cheney Won’t Back Down – Claims to Be the Beacon of Truth

Former US Rep. Liz Cheney, the GOP leader of the corrupt Jan 6 Committee, is not backing down. She is committed to the Big Lie. Her job was to promote the lie that the millions of Americans behind President Trump were violent seditionists. This is the biggest lie there is.

Cheney single-handedly destroyed her family name once and for all by her actions.

After ignoring the many years of Deep State attacks on the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and the projection on him from the crooked uniparty, Cheney was more than happy to be a key member on the corrupt Jan 6 Committee.

The 2020 election was stolen. There’s ample evidence for this. It never should have been certified due to the mountains of corruption. But Mike Pence placed the final certification on the 2020 election on Jan 6, showing his true colors. America needed a man of real integrity and courage, but Pence was not that man.

On January 6, the Capitol police began firing on the crowd of Trump supporters with flash bombs, rubber bullets, and tear gas. Innocent Americans were fired on while others were invited into the Capitol not knowing what was happening on the other side of the Capitol.

New video shows that the Americans in the Capitol that day were, for the most part, reverent. There were Deep State actors who committed crimes. There were others who were agitated by the police actions, but overall, of the approximately a million citizens that showed up in DC that day, the crowd was respectful though upset about the stolen election.

The sedition started with the Mueller gang. It continued with the stolen election. The Americans at the Capitol on Jan 6 were not seditionists. They were against the sedition.

This is where Liz Cheney came in. She was the voice of the corrupt faction of the GOP and Congress and supporter of the actual insurrection, the election steal.

When video was released this past week showing the mostly peaceful protesters and the many lies from the Jan 6 committee (e.g. five Capitol police were killed on Jan 6 – a complete lie), the Jan 6 Committee was toast. Their many lies were destroyed by the truth.

But Cheney had to say something. She didn’t apologize. She dug in deeper. The Deep State would be proud.

Cheney tweeted:

“If @HouseGOP wants new Jan 6 hearings, bring it on. Let’s replay every witness & all the evidence from last year. But this time, those members who sought pardons and/or hid from subpoenas should sit on the dais so they can be confronted on live TV with the unassailable evidence.”

People like the Cheneys should never be allowed near our Capitol again.