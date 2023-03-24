‘Largest Satanic Gathering in History’ Will Require Masks and Vaccinations

The Satanic Temple is set to host the “largest Satanic gathering in history” in Boston next month and will require attendees to be vaccinated and masked.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, SatanCon is scheduled to take place in Boston from April 28 – 30th, 2023.

According to the Satanic Temple’s website for the sold-out event, “Satancon attendees must be 18 or over and have proof of COVID vaccination. Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed.”

The mask and vaccine requirement is ironic as their “about” section states, “the mission of The Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits.”

The convention will be celebrating the Satanic Temple’s tenth anniversary.

Tickets to SATANCON 2023 in Boston, MA are ON SALE NOW! Get yours at https://t.co/i8x11YCQPb pic.twitter.com/J7SVUBc7vt — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) December 9, 2022

The Satanic Temple promises on its website that the convention will be “a weekend of blasphemy and remembrance in Boston.”

“This event is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces,” the organization stated. “TST SatanCon 2023 will be in historic downtown Boston, Massachusetts from April 28th to April 30th, 2023, with the theme, ‘Hexennacht in Boston.’ Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace.”

The organization has not announced the location for the satanic gathering; however, when you click to book a hotel reservation, you are directed to book a room at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

Tickets for the convention start at $95.00 and go up to $160.

Those who purchase the “Demon Circle” $160 tickets will receive access to the “Satanic Marketplace,” access to “on-site programming tracks,” an official TST SatanCon 2023 t-shirt, TST SatanCon 2023 stickers, and a SatanCon 2023 button.

Last year’s conference included presentations such as “Devil’s Food” with The Satanic Chef Adam Dodge, Abortion as a (Religious) Right with Mari Davis, and Raising Children in a Satanic Household with Melissa Morley.

The Satanic Temple made headlines last year for seeking a court declaration to allow abortions for their Texas members, claiming that the laws violate their “religious freedom” to perform “abortion rituals.”