Kellyanne Conway Finally Divorces “Extremely Unattractive Loser” Lincoln Project’s George Conway – President Trump Responds

Kellyanne Conway finally split with the most disgusting husband in politics. President Trump responded.

The Conways were the perfect couple for the corrupt anti-Trump media. Kellyanne was the first female campaign manager to win an election and was very impressive in the 2016 campaign. Her husband George became a media darling after he joined the far-left and disgusting Lincoln Project. He constantly berated Kellyanne’s boss, President Trump, and the media loved it.

Here’s a report from TGP from December 2019 that shows how disgusting George Conway was while his wife worked for President Trump. What an abusive man.

George Conway was a sick man. Next, the far-left media led by child stalker Taylor Lorenz started reporting on the couple’s teenage daughter. Lorenz the Conway daughter to make headlines and attack President Trump. The teenager acted as a teenager and the media delighted in the controversy.

George Conway loved the attention he was getting as the number one Trump basher as his wife went to work each day in the White House. George Conway berated President Trump daily on Twitter and in the fake news media. He was a tool and didn’t care about what he was doing to his family and wife.

The Daily Mail reports:

Kellyanne Conway and her husband George have filed for divorced after 22 years of marriage after admitting her husband’s criticism of Donald Trump was a betrayal. The couple known for being political opposites has gone their separate ways after years of speculation if the pair even liked each other, according to Page Six. George has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest critics, and publicly mocked the president on Twitter while he employed his wife. Kellyanne and George wed in 2001 and had four children – Claudia, Vanessa, Charlotte, and George – together.

President Trump responded to the divorce:

Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck. She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!



Sometimes loyalty is given when it’s not deserved.