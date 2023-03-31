Keep Fighting Mr. President – Americans Rally Around President Trump

by

America and President Trump will never stop fighting for our God given rights to freedom.  They can’t stop us.  

An excellent video by MAGA Trump was shared last night by Donald Trump, Jr.  Take a look.

Greg Kelly from Newsmax shared that President Reagan was shot on March 30, 1981, 42 years ago to the day.

Catturd says good morning:

 

Mark Levin shared the following on the corrupt acts by the Deep State against President Trump.

Below is a discussion with Mark Levin and Leo Terrell.

 

