Keep Fighting Mr. President – Americans Rally Around President Trump

America and President Trump will never stop fighting for our God given rights to freedom. They can’t stop us.

An excellent video by MAGA Trump was shared last night by Donald Trump, Jr. Take a look.

President Trump won’t back down. He’s going to keep on fighting to Save America #MAGApic.twitter.com/e0u1KiUWSl — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 31, 2023

Greg Kelly from Newsmax shared that President Reagan was shot on March 30, 1981, 42 years ago to the day.

Catturd says good morning:

Mark Levin shared the following on the corrupt acts by the Deep State against President Trump.

Mark Levin: “This is a war on the party. It is a war on conservatism and MAGA. It is an effort, an effort, to ensure Donald Trump can never be president again.” pic.twitter.com/GDmWanzc6T — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 31, 2023

Below is a discussion with Mark Levin and Leo Terrell.