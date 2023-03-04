JUST IN: “I’m NOT Stopping or Giving Up!” – James O’Keefe Reveals Pfizer Whistleblower On Stage In First Appearance Since He Was Ousted From Project Veritas (VIDEO)

James O’Keefe made his first public appearance since being ousted from Project Veritas this morning at CPAC 2023 in Washington, DC, and brought out the Pfizer whistleblower who helped identify Pfizer Director Jordan Trishton Walker.

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported on bombshell undercover video of Walker admitting the pharma company was experimenting with dangerous gain-of-function on COVID-19 in order to make more money on vaccines.

Less than a week later, James O’Keefe was placed on paid leave and later ousted from his own company that he founded 13 years ago and grew into a revolutionary journalism enterprise.

This morning James brought a woman on stage with him, who he called Debbie from Pfizer. Debbie gave an incredible speech on the importance of standing up and fighting for freedom.

Post Millenial reported,

O’Keefe said that after the events of his ousting, he reconnected with the whistleblower, saying that she was targeted, “who was brought into a room, interrogated, who had a red van go to her home, harass her and her loved ones, who was scared for her life.”

“Inspired by the series of events that have occurred over the last three weeks,” the whistleblower “decided to go public with me on the stage right now,” said O’Keefe, introducing to the crowd Debbie.

Debbie told the crowd that she was “a little reluctant to come at first,” saying that she was “scared for my life.”

“I was worried that I would end up in a body bag, or in a car accident. But I realized that the spirit of fear is not from the Lord,” said Debbie.

“As a believer, I knew that I couldn’t just sit there, I couldn’t just sit there and watch. People get lied to, people get gaslit, it made me angry.”

Debbie said that O’Keefe “gave me the courage to come up here and I’m so thankful to have people here who are willing to listen and who are willing to stand up.”

“I think we all need to learn to not be fearful,” Debbie continued. “Fear is how the enemy controls us. The reason why our country is going the way it’s going is because of fear. People are willing to give up their freedom and their liberty to feel safe. We can’t do that. Freedom is not free.”

Debbie continued on to say that freedom comes with a price, “and sometimes people like me have to make a sacrifice,” being met with a cheer of “You’re a hero Debbie” from the crowd.

“I just want to tell all the people here in this room who are employed, if you guys work for big tech, media, a government agency, it’s your responsibility to stand up. Do not let these people keep getting away with this. If you don’t say something, they’re gonna keep doing it.”

During O’Keefe’s speech, he outlined the Pfizer story, noting first the number of news shows that were sponsored by the pharmaceutical company.

O’Keefe thanked the “brave” and courageous Project Veritas journalists that helped make the story happen, in which Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning Jordon Trishton was seen in a number of undercover videos talking about the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Courage is the virtue that sustains all others, and without that you really can’t do journalism,” he said.

Speaking on the confrontation video with Trishton, O’Keefe said, “his response is I’m literally a liar… it goes on, it gets weirder,” noting the Pfizer employee filming the restaurant manager, mentioning that the Project Veritas journalists alongside O’Keefe are white to the police officers he was calling, locking the group in the restaurant, and blocking their vehicle as they try to leave once the restaurant is unlocked.

O’Keefe mentioned one of the “passionate” undercover journalists that was covering the confrontation, saying he had to “sort of drag her out of the restaurant…she’s like, let me go back in there.”

At the conclusion of the speech, O’Keefe told the crowd, “I’m not stopping or giving up.”