BREAKING: James O’Keefe OUT at Project Veritas

James O’Keefe is OUT at Project Veritas.

This is not accurate. James was removed from his position as CEO by the Project Veritas board. They are in charge now https://t.co/cJ1oNUkBPd — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) February 20, 2023

Project Veritas’ Executive Director Daniel Strack last Wednesday released a statement on James O’Keefe’s status with the organization.

Last Wednesday New York Magazine reported that James O’Keefe was placed on paid leave from Project Veritas and will be taking a few weeks of “well-deserved PTO.”

“Through a Project Veritas spokesman, Strack later released a statement on behalf of the organization. “Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and Management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization,” the statement read in part.” New York Mag reported last week.

Project Veritas donors last week sent a cease and desist letter to the Board accusing them of stepping afoul.

The donors demanded James O’Keefe be reinstated as as CEO of the organization.

Daniel Strack released an update after public outrage over what appeared to be an attempt to oust James O’Keefe from the organization he founded.

“A few weeks ago, a number of our staff members provided leadership with some verbal feedback describing real management concerns regarding the treatment of people and our internal process,” the statement read.

“This prompted the board to solicit feedback from additional staff members, and that internal letter was leaked. The narrative that is being portrayed by referencing this letter is patently false. James has not been removed from Project Veritas. Nowhere in that letter was there ever a suggestion to remove James from the organization.”

DEVELOPING…