JUST IN: Gavin Newsom Found – Took “Personal Trip” to Sunny Baja California, Mexico While Snowed-In Californians Are Freezing to Death

California Governor Gavin Newsom has finally been located. Turns out he was on a “personal trip” to Baja California while his constituents were freezing to death.

Here is San Francisco Chronicle reporter Emily Hoeven with the news.

We all remember the media uproar two years ago when Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) briefly flew down to Cancun in the midst of a power outage in Texas even through he had no power to help. Don’t expect the same reaction from the corporate press even though Newsom is literally the most powerful elected leader in the state.

As TGP’s Cristina Laila previously reported, residents in San Bernardino, California are snowed-in and running out of supplies after the latest winter storm dumped several feet of snow in the region.

In addition to supply concerns, some roads remain closed.

ABC 7 reporter David Gonzales previously reported it is a ‘life and death situation’ in Crestline.

Jennifer Van Laar from Redstate.com report harrowing new information including a fatality.

Van Laar has a credible theory as to why Newsom does not care even as San Bernardino residents plead for help by writing “help us” in the snow.

This is almost certainly the reason the Biden regime was so slow to help East Palestine, Ohio residents after the toxic train derailment. As TGP previously reported, they apparently wanted to punish the voters for not supporting Biden.

The news only gets worse for Californians. Some residents, especially senior citizens, in Northern California’s Mendocino County have been stuck in their homes for over 10 days. They remain without power and are running low on supplies.

In Humboldt County, which is just north of California’s state capital Sacramento, CAL FIRE, the US Coast Guard, and the local Sheriff’s Department have coordinated  hay drops for cattle in rural areas since ranchers have not been able to get out to feed them.

Please keep these people in your prayers.

