‘People Are Probably Dying Up Here’ – SoCal Residents Snowed-In and Running Out of Supplies – Roads Remain Closed – NEWSOM AWOL (VIDEO)

Residents in San Bernardino, California are snowed-in and running out of supplies after the latest winter storm dumped several feet of snow in the region.

Some residents are running out of supplies and roads are still closed.

Meanwhile Governor Gavin Newsom is AWOL.

ABC 7 reporter David Gonzales said it is a ‘life and death situation’ in Crestline.

“People are probably dying up here,” he said.

Desperate residents are writing SOS messages in the snow.

WATCH:

Vehicles in Crestline are buried in several feet of snow.

Where is the leadership?

A private helicopter tried to land at a supermarket parking lot to deliver supplies and aid but was turned away.

“The parking lot was heavily populated with citizens receiving food rations. Private aircraft are forbidden from landing in declared disaster areas, and Sheriff’s Aviation denied permission to land pending coordination with our Emergency Operations Center to deconflict air and ground operations,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff said.

We are aware of social media posts stating the Sheriff’s Department has denied aid from a private helicopter company. Please see the below statement clarifying this misinformation. pic.twitter.com/rcVXcpz19k — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 4, 2023

KABC reported:

Some residents of snowed-in communities in the San Bernardino Mountains expressed despair and frustration as their supplies dwindled and roads remained closed in the area following a severe winter storm. In Lake Arrowhead, dozens of citizens have been teaming up to collect food and other donations, using helicopters and snowmobiles to deliver them. “We’ve had notifications of newborns that have no food available, kids that are starving,” said Natalia Hinkleman, a coordinator of the civilian response. “It’s heartbreaking to see how we civilians have taken (it upon ourselves) to do the job.” Meanwhile, county firefighters have been contending with harsh conditions as they respond to several house fires in the area. Officials believe the recent fires were caused by natural gas leaks that led to explosions.

More from KABC: