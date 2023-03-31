Judge Sends Dominion’s $1.6 billion Garbage Lawsuit Against Fox News to Trial – Disgruntled Former Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson Booking Producer May Serve as Star Witness

A Delaware judge ordered a jury trial in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

The case will now go to trial in mid-April. The ruling is a loss for Fox News because there were seeking to have the case tossed.

Furthermore, the “judge” claimed in the ruling the network’s statements about Dominion and the 2020 election were false. Now a jury will determine whether FOX News acted with actual malice.

The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that it is CRYSTAL clear than none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true. Therefore, the Court will grant summary judgment in favor of Dominion on the element of falsity.

The entire lawsuit is total garbage. Recall The Gateway Pundit previously reported that FOX News found in discovery that even Dominion’s top executives, including former executive Eric Coomer, expressed serious concerns about the security of its machines.

The Associated Press reported:

A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel. Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to a jury. But he also ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox. “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote in his summary judgment ruling. The decision paves the way for a trial start in mid-April. Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion, claiming Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing allegations by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the weeks after the 2020 election claiming the company’s machines and its accompanying software had switched votes to Democrat Joe Biden. Fox has said it was simply covering newsworthy allegations made by a sitting president claiming his reelection had been stolen from him. In his ruling, Davis said Fox could not escape potential liability by claiming privileges for neutral reporting or opinion. “FNN’s failure to reveal extensive contradicting evidence from the public sphere and Dominion itself indicates that its reporting was not disinterested.” the judge wrote.

Meanwhile, The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week that disgraced former Tucker Carlson and Maria Bartiromo producer Abby Grossberg is offering herself up as a star witness.

Former FOX News booking producer filed lawsuits against the channel on Monday after the left the company. Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at the channel for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.

On Monday Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Grossberg started with the company in 2019 – not that long ago.



Abby Grossberg deleted her Muck Rack account

Sounds like another BS lawsuit.

Again, what the fake news media is not telling you: FOX News found in discovery that even Dominion’s top executives, including Eric Coomer, expressed serious concerns about the security of its machines.

Last Monday, Grossberg filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fox News’s legal team alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.